Pasadena community serves local first responders at annual BBQ

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters, police and EMT's serve their communities day in and day out, sometimes without any acknowledgement at all. But once a year, community members in Pasadena come together to serve their first responders instead.

"It goes a long way to know that we're respected and understood," said Pasadena Fire Captain Kyle Robinson. "It just makes us push forward and work a little bit harder."

The Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices of Coldwell Banker Realty hosted the 21st annual First-Responders BBQ where more than 300 local heroes were expected to pass through for a meal. The event was originally started by Rosey Bell, a local Pasadena-based realtor, to honor the heroes of Sept. 11th.

"Rosey is probably one of the most philanthropic with the biggest hearts I've ever met in my life," said Lori Ramirez, a branch manager for Coldwell Banker Realty. "She is someone who is constantly providing services for charities in the local neighborhoods."

All realtors and staff members from the Pasadena and La Cañada offices pitched in. They collected over $3,000 and all of the meals are homecooked.

"It's the small little things that really encourage our crew, encourage the department, to show there's that working relationship with each other and taking care of one another," said Matthew Caffey, another captain for the Pasadena Fire Department. "It means a lot to us."

Bell couldn't be present at the event this year, but people who know her said her generosity inspires them daily.

"She kind of set the path for all of us," said Marco Gonzalez, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty. "She has such a big heart, does a lot of philanthropy and so all of us like to kind of step up and carry on that tradition and bring smiles to all these incredible men and women."

