localish inspire

Meet the 78-year-old female weightlifter breaking world records

By Michael Koenigs & Elie Sokoloff
NEW YORK -- Nora Langdon is no ordinary grandma unless your grandma can bench over 200 lbs and squat double her weight!

At 78 years old, Nora is still pushing the boundaries of her body. Since starting her weightlifting career in 2007, Nora has competed in 22 powerlifting meets and has won 20 of them. While most septuagenarians are settling down and retiring, Nora is gearing up to be in the best shape of her life. How's that for beating the odds!


You can find Nora in the gym or at her Instagram, @jazzienora, where she asks, "Dont wish your girlfriend could squat like Me?

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfitnesslocalish inspireinternational women's dayworkoutwomen and healthall goodgood newsfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Say thank you to your UPS delivery driver today!
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
Meet the 15-year-old weightlifter setting records
Burn victim becomes beauty pageant contestant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News