Flames seen coming out of plane engine, prompting emergency landing at LAX shortly after takeoff

A plane made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff Thursday afternoon when flames were seem coming out of one of its engines.

The Boeing 777 was en route to the Philippines when a mechanical issue was reported.

Video recorded by people on the ground shows flames spewing out of one of the plane's engines, emitting plumes of black smoke. Passengers were also seen being evacuated from the plane.

It's unclear which engine was lost, but the plane landed "without incident," according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor. Based on video, FAA offiicials said it appeared to be a "classic compressor stall."

No injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
