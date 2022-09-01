CA power grid extends Flex Alert for Thursday, asks for electricity conservation

The California Independent System Operator is calling on Californians to save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The manager of California's power grid extended a statewide Flex Alert for Thursday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.

Cal ISO initially only declared a Flex Alert for Wednesday, but then issued another Flex Alert for Thursday.

Temperatures will climb into the triple-digits in many areas of the region through Labor Day, which means more people will be home trying to keep themselves and their homes cool.

"We're going to be experiencing a prolonged heat moment. We're going to have opportunity now in the next number of days to experience... what many have not experienced back to back.. and that's triple-digital weather," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

In a statement, Cal ISO said additional Flex Alerts are possible through the holiday weekend.

During a Flex Alert, Californians are urged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and charging electric vehicles and turn off unnecessary lights. Residents are also encouraged to pre-cool their homes before peak power use hours begin at 4 p.m.

"We talk about setting your thermostat to 78 degrees... that's not enough. It's important when you do that," said David Song with Southern California Edison. "So before 4 p.m., get that temperature in your home down to 68 degrees, 70 degrees, so that you have some momentum going into that five-hour period when we ask you to really curtail usage."

"At that point, turn off the AC or set it to a higher temperature like 78 degrees, and then it'll cycle less because you've pre-cooled your home beforehand," he added.