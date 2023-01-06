Orange County burn-scar residents relieved that rain did less damage than feared

Silverado Canyon has seen massive mudflows in the past where the Bond Fire left hillsides bare, but the neighborhood was spared destruction this time.

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- Burn-scar communities in Orange County are breathing a sigh of relief after this week's bomb cyclone rainstorm did not do as much damage as feared.

Communities like Silverado Canyon have seen severe damage from mudslides during past storms after the Bond Fire left hillsides bare and unable to contain water flows.

This time, they saw some mud streams and minor flooding here and there, but nothing near the devastation of the past.

"It's been getting better every time," said Laura Bennett, who's lived in the neighborhood for 30 years. "Less and less. Hopefully this will be the end of it."

Elsewhere in Orange County, some roads did get flooded in cities like Westminster and Fullerton, making a mess for drivers. Knott's Berry Farm was closed due to the weather.

In Seal Beach, a 14-foot berm along the sand managed to protect oceanside homes, with only minor flooding reported.

"We need all the rain we can get," said one resident. "So I'll take it."