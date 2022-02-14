Video shows car narrowly miss 4-year-old girl as it plows through building

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KABC) -- Shocking video shows a car narrowly miss a 4-year-old girl as it crashed into a tax accountant's office in Florida last week.The video shows the little girl in the lobby of the building when a car suddenly plows through the office, pinning her beneath the vehicle.Fortunately, the girl's father was able to pull her out from beneath the wreckage. The 4-year-old is now home and is reportedly recovering from bruises and several broken bones.According to investigators, the driver of a separate vehicle - a pickup truck - claims the brakes failed while driving in the rain.That pickup truck hit a parked car, which is the one seen crashing into the building.The incident remains under investigation.