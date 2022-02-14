Video shows car narrowly miss 4-year-old girl as it plows through building

The video shows the little girl in the lobby of the building when a car suddenly plows through the office, pinning her beneath the vehicle.
Fortunately, the girl's father was able to pull her out from beneath the wreckage. The 4-year-old is now home and is reportedly recovering from bruises and several broken bones.
According to investigators, the driver of a separate vehicle - a pickup truck - claims the brakes failed while driving in the rain.
That pickup truck hit a parked car, which is the one seen crashing into the building.
The incident remains under investigation.