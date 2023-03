Rihanna sent flowers to the ladies from a viral TikTok video that recreated part of her Super Bowl halftime show.

A group of ladies at a retirement home in Kentucky who went viral last week for recreating part of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show have now all received a gift from the pop star and her record label.

Both Rihanna and her record label sent the ladies all flowers.

The video garnered more than 3.7 million views on TikTok.