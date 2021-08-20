Nonprofit organization provides aid to Haitian people amid quake, weather catastrophes

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Nonprofit reaching out to help people of Haiti

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The toll is still being tallied after the recent devastating earthquake in Haiti. Thousands are dead and many more are injured.

Los Angeles based Maggie Latham is with Fonkoze, a nonprofit that provides aid to the Haitian people.

"You have broken bones, injured clients, we need serum, we need tents, all sorts of things, and it's huge. It's massive," said Latham.

Haiti is not just dealing with a massive quake, but flooding too from recent rains.

"No one is really ever prepared for this type of disaster," said Latham.

The organization is asking for financial donations. While they appreciate any help, Executive Director Mable Val Divia is discouraging people sending packaged goods simply because of the logistics issues.

"Shipping things to Haiti, and any country, during an emergency can be difficult, and sometimes getting them to the intended locations can be doubly difficult," said Val Divia.

The agency plans to purchase supplies locally and rush them to where they are needed most; and that need is great, and spread out over a wide swath of the island.

For more information, visit: www.fonkoze.org.



MORE | How to help Haiti earthquake victims
EMBED More News Videos

The Haitian American community of Flatbush, Brooklyn awaited word from Haiti following a powerful and deadly earthquake.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haitinepal earthquakedisaster reliefu.s. & worldnonprofit
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 teens arrested in Burbank street-racing crash that killed 3
Ervin Olikong: What we know about San Bernardino suspect
Why getting vaccine for 1st time now may give you protective advantage
Larry Elder says new gun accusation is tactic to distract voters
Tesla car battery likely caused devastating CA house fire
Hiring Our Heroes: Career Fair Town Hall
Judge denies extension of Trevor Bauer restraining order
Show More
Martial-arts star Sonny Chiba dies at 82
OnlyFans website banning 'sexually explicit' content
Dramatic video shows NYPD officer jump onto tracks to save man's life
300 Elsinore High students sent home due to potential COVID exposure
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
More TOP STORIES News