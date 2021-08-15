How to help Haiti: List of organizations accepting donations after deadly earthquake

While efforts are mobilizing, Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.
Aid organizations are assessing the damage on the ground while forecasters are also eyeing Tropical Storm Grace, which could bring wind and rain to Haiti on top of everything else.
CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis in Haiti.
Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.
UNICEF says they are working with government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities.
“We are deeply saddened by the reports of casualties and heavy damage following the earthquake earlier today in Haiti. UNICEF is working with Government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities.” @BrunoMaesUnicef, @UNICEFHaiti https://t.co/uoZT3NJb4e— UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 14, 2021
It's important to note that while the Civil Protection in Haiti appreciates the "outbursts of solidarity," they stressed that they don't want people to put themselves in danger wanting to help, and asked that people leave "complex rescue operations to people and teams who are trained in this area."
Officials with the United States Geological Survey say aftershocks likely will continue for weeks or even months.
