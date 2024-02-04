2 killed, officers injured in crash at end of high-speed chase in Fontana

Two people were killed when a chase suspect lost control and crashed into a police vehicle in Fontana, leaving two officers injured.

Two people were killed when a chase suspect lost control and crashed into a police vehicle in Fontana, leaving two officers injured.

Two people were killed when a chase suspect lost control and crashed into a police vehicle in Fontana, leaving two officers injured.

Two people were killed when a chase suspect lost control and crashed into a police vehicle in Fontana, leaving two officers injured.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two police officers were injured and two other people were killed in a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Fontana.

The deadly crash happened late Saturday night at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Cypress Avenue after officers attempted to pull over a white Nissan Sentra for "vehicle code violations," according to the Fontana Police Department.

The driver did not stop and a brief pursuit ensued, at times exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The suspect eventually lost control and collided with a police vehicle that was responding to the chase, police said.

A total of four people were inside the Nissan. Two of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two others were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

Two officers in the patrol unit that was hit were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.