COVID-19 test kits distributed to Fontana residents at drive-thru event aimed to curb omicron surge

By
Fontana distributes COVID-19 test kits in effort to curb omicron surge

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Fontana took action to curb the omicron surge Thursday with a massive distribution of COVID-19 test kits for residents.

The effort was led in a partnership between Fontana and San Bernardino County at two locations. People were able to drive through to pick up their tests.

Residents were lined up at the Cypress Community Center since 7 a.m. to get their free COVID-19 test kits for their household. Organizers actually had to start the event earlier than expected because traffic was backing up and causing an issue.

Each person picking up a kit had to show proof of residence to receive three COVID-19 test kits. Several residents told Eyewitness News that this will help them feel better prepared. They said that the lack of available COVID-19 appointments, to the delay in results, is why they wanted to have test kits at home.

"I appreciate that this is going to be a free kit giveaway, and I just want to be prepared," said Fontana resident Terry Day. "I work with school children and so I just want to make sure...I have what I need."

Organizers said they were processing about eight cars per minute.

"They are passing out three boxes per vehicle, and each box, you can test two people. So that's six people. That would be perfect for my son and his family," said Bill Uzeta, another resident of Fontana.

