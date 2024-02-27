WATCH LIVE

Man fatally shot inside Fontana Home Depot after arming himself inside store

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 5:10AM
Fontana police fatally shoot armed man inside Home Depot
Fontana police were initially called to the area on a report of a man trying to get struck by cars on the street near Home Depot.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police officers shot and killed a man Monday at a Home Depot who had reportedly armed himself with a weapon inside the store.

The incident started when police were called to the area of Sierra and Santa Ana avenues around 6 p.m. There were multiple 911 calls of a man in the road who appeared to be trying to get struck by a car, police said.

When police showed up, he ran inside the Home Depot. While inside the store, police say he armed himself with something described only as a type of edged weapon.

At some point, there was a confrontation with officers. He was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other civilians or officers were reported injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

