Several Fontana neighborhoods without power after numerous lightning strikes

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A number of neighborhoods in Fontana are without power following numerous lightning strikes Wednesday night.Video sent in by an Eyewitness News viewer shows a utility pole and transformer on fire just after a lightning strike off Citrus Avenue, near a shopping center, around 9 p.m.The power outage is impacting dozens of customers, according to Southern California Edison. SCE crews are on their way to repair any electrical damages caused by lightning.There are several fire trucks in the area amid a significant amount of smoke in the air.Eyewitness News has learned that same lightning strike also caught a nearby home on fire.No injuries have been reported.