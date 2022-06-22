Weather

Woman, dogs killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, dogs killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman and her two dogs were killed by a lightning strike while out walking in Pico Rivera Wednesday morning, officials say.

Paramedics and police were called to the area of Rimbank and Mines avenues, near the San Gabriel River around 8:50 a.m.

Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona says a woman was found deceased on the path with her two dogs. She had apparently been struck by the lightning as storms moved through Southern California in the morning.

The city was warning residents in the area to stay inside until the storm passed, Carmona said.

"We should all be cautious with this activity that's in the area," Carmona said. "We want everybody to be careful. There's a lot of instability in the air. Just be careful and do your best to stay indoors at this time."

RELATED: Thunder and lightning strike as storm sweeps through SoCal

News of the tragedy was disturbing to residents in the area.

"I'm scared," said Mary Perez, who lives in the area. "I told my granddaughter and her friend, she's not walking to school, I'm taking her. I think more about the lightning. Not that I never thought about it. I didn't think it could really do that. It's just awful."

DEVELOPING: This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpico riveralos angeles countythunderstormdogslightningwoman killedstorm
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stolen car reaches speeds over 100 mph in wild chase through South Bay
Video: Thunder, lightning and rain hit parts of SoCal
Slain El Monte officer posthumously promoted to rank of sergeant
How sex could play a role in developing long COVID: Study
Chase ends in gunfire along 10 near Redlands; all lanes reopened
Missing Virginia couple last heard from sailing in the Atlantic Ocean
Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren among honorary Oscar recipients
Show More
Rapper Lil Tjay wounded in New Jersey shooting, sources say
Palmdale man murdered in car next to his son on Father's Day
Monsoonal moisture brings thunder, lightning to SoCal Wednesday
Lightning closes beaches from Newport Pier to Corona del Mar
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
More TOP STORIES News