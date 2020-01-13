Fontana police arrest Uber driver in alleged rape of passenger

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police say a woman is alleging she was raped by her Uber driver while she was returning from a night of drinking with friends.

Police say the Uber driver acknowledged having sex with the woman, but claimed it was consensual.

The incident was reported early Sunday. Police say the victim had been out drinking with her friends Saturday night and then requested a ride from Uber. She told police she passed out in the car and woke up to find the driver having sex with her.

The suspect, identified as Alonso Calle, called police himself. He reported that he had sex with a rider but that she may allege he raped her, though he insisted the sex was consensual.

When detectives spoke to Calle, he said they had consensual sex at McDermott Park in Fontana, but the alleged victim got angry and claimed she had been raped. He says he left the area and called police. He acknowledged the woman was intoxicated.

Officers arrested and booked Calle for rape.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fontanasan bernardino countyrapesex assaultrideshareuber
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty LA County sheriff's detective killed by vehicle in Valley Village
1 injured after officer-involved shooting in Montebello, officials say
SUV driver loses control, crashes into Eagle Rock garage
Influenza B strain surging in SoCal
LA County issues cold weather alert for mountains, Antelope Valley
Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills
Gov. Newsom deploys disaster specialists for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Show More
MOCA now offering free general admission
Aircraft drop food for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Video shows thief breaking into mailboxes at LA condo complex
Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in 'Bullitt' sold for $3.4M
Pasadena firefighter volunteers to help with Australia fire fight
More TOP STORIES News