Fontana police shoot, kill suspect after report of threats to family members; officer injured

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Fontana police officer shot and killed a man Saturday night after authorities responded to a report of a person making threats to family members, officials said.

Officers arrived at the 7100 block of Big Sur Street about 7:30 p.m. They "encountered a male suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred," the Fontana Police Department said in a statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot. His identity was not immediately released.

An officer who sustained injuries during the incident was transported to a hospital, treated and released, the news release said. The nature of those injures was unclear.

In accordance with protocol, the shooting was being investigated by the San Bernardin County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Justice, officials said. The Police Department was conducting its own internal investigation.