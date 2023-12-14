WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot, injured by police officers during traffic stop in Fontana

KABC logo
Thursday, December 14, 2023 3:31PM
Man shot, injured by officers during traffic stop in Fontana
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and injured by police during a traffic stop in Fontana.
KABC

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and injured by police during a traffic stop in Fontana.

Officers confronted a man Wednesday night in a parking lot of an AutoZone on Foothill Boulevard and Mango Avenue, according to authorities. Police did not immediately say what triggered that encounter or what the man was suspected of.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but officers opened fire and injured the man, who was then taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were hurt.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW