Fontana police talk man down from trying to commit suicide by cop

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police released video showing how officers stopped a man from committing suicide by cop.

It's a story that could have ended in tragedy, but instead a man in crisis got help when he called 911.

The man called 911 pretending to be reporting a man with a gun.

"He looked disgruntled...very disgruntled...when he saw the car he pulled the gun out," he said according to the 911 recording.

When officers arrived they tried to convince him to surrender.

"Show me your hands right now. Show me your hands. Let me help you. Come on! We don't want to do this, man," officers shouted to him.

"You can't help me. You can't help me. I don't have a gun. I'm the one who called," the man said.

The incident happened on Nov. 27. The man was eventually taken into custody unharmed.

Fontana Police said they are getting more of these types of calls. Officers try to de-escalate the situations and work to get desperate people the help they need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fontanasan bernardino countysuicidepolice officersuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old East LA boy found shot to death after going missing
LIVE | Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
4 arrested after fight inside Santa Ana laundromat leads to crime spree
Woman dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Simi Valley home
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Officer helps deaf woman at DMV in LA, pays for her ID
Show More
Sip on some holiday cheer at this Christmas pop-up bar in Echo Park
Rescue crews searching Mount Baldy for missing Irvine hiker
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Death investigation underway after man found bleeding in Tustin street
Probiotics may help treat psychiatric disorders like depression, researchers say
More TOP STORIES News