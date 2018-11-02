FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --The 3-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Fontana has been identified by family members.
The child's family released photos of the little boy, Nathan Luna, and his mother, Erika Franco, on Friday.
On Thursday, family members arrived at a home in the 11700 block of Belmonte Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. and discovered Franco and Nathan suffering from stab wounds.
Police attempted to perform CPR on the bleeding child, according to a neighbor. Nathan later died at a hospital.
Franco, 23, was transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition.
A suspect, identified Saul Franco, was taken into custody in connection to the incident. Neighbors said Saul Franco lives at the house with the victims and is Nathan's uncle.
There was no word on a motive for the stabbing.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help with funeral costs for the child. If you want to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/nathanluna.