Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old boy identified by family

EMBED </>More Videos

The 3-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Fontana has been identified by family members on Friday. (Luna Family)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The 3-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Fontana has been identified by family members.

The child's family released photos of the little boy, Nathan Luna, and his mother, Erika Franco, on Friday.

On Thursday, family members arrived at a home in the 11700 block of Belmonte Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. and discovered Franco and Nathan suffering from stab wounds.

MORE: Suspect in custody after 3-year-old child killed, mother in critical condition in Fontana
EMBED More News Videos

A three-year-old boy died and his 23-year-old mother was in critical condition Thursday night in Fontana after they were stabbed by a suspect possibly related to them.


Police attempted to perform CPR on the bleeding child, according to a neighbor. Nathan later died at a hospital.

Franco, 23, was transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

A suspect, identified Saul Franco, was taken into custody in connection to the incident. Neighbors said Saul Franco lives at the house with the victims and is Nathan's uncle.

There was no word on a motive for the stabbing.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help with funeral costs for the child. If you want to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/nathanluna.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedhomicidemurderstabbingarrestFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect in custody after child killed, mother wounded in IE
Top Stories
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Clayton Kershaw signs 3-year, $93M contract extension with Dodgers
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Queen Mary shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out of windows
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
Show More
Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day at LAX
CA attorney general tells voters to know their rights come Election Day
Woman missing after going viral in apartment confrontation video
Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
OC community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
More News