Couple furious after neighbor's dogs kill 2 of their poodles: 'I was screaming bloody murder'

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Fontana couple is furious that two large dogs belonging to their neighbor mauled two of their toy poodles on their front lawn, killing both animals.

"I was screaming, 'Your dog is killing my dog!'" recalled Kerry Browne. "He was just like, 'Ma'am, I'm sorry', but he wasn't getting his dog to stop."

It happened in the 15300 block of Isabel Lane in Fontana after midnight on Oct. 12.

Browne said she had brought two of her dogs into the front yard, just a few feet from her door, so they could go to the bathroom.

She said that's when the two large dogs, who she claims were not on a leash while being walked by her neighbor, charged toward her pets.

"They were super muscular, and just coming right at me, and I was screaming bloody murder. They were trying to get my oldest dog, and I just couldn't get all my dogs fast enough to save them," said Browne. "It was just horrifying, and I'm seeing my life pass before my eyes along with my dog because I could tell he was killing [ my dog ] and I thought I better get up before I'm next."

That's when Browne's husband came downstairs and started running after the other dog, which had another one of their poodles in its mouth.

"He was chewing on my dog when I finally caught up to him," said Darrin Browne, who said he didn't catch up to it until the dog had gotten back to its owner's home two streets away.

"That's like a wild animal."

Kerry called Fontana police and an officer arrived shortly thereafter to take a report.

An animal control officer arrived the following morning to follow up.

Fontana police said the officer contacted the owner of the attacking dogs first, who told them his dogs pulled their leashes out of his hands as he was walking them and broke free.

He was cited for two misdemeanor violations of the leash law and two infractions for his dogs not being licensed.

The officer also placed the owner on notice that his dogs have been deemed by law enforcement as potentially dangerous or vicious, and explained to him the guidelines he must follow for the next 26 months as set forth by law.

Browne was advised she was also in violation of the leash law, but she was only cited for infractions of not having her pets licensed.

Browne claims that the owner of the attacking dogs did not have his animals on leashes and provided Eyewitness News with surveillance video that shows him walking his dogs without leashes on the night of the incident as well as prior nights.

Eyewitness News spoke with the owner of the large dogs, who said he wanted to discuss the situation with his attorney before commenting.