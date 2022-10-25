3 killed in wrong-way crash on southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana

Three people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on the 15 Freeway in Fontana overnight, prompting the closure of most southbound lanes Tuesday morning, authorities said.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on the 15 Freeway in Fontana overnight, prompting the closure of most southbound lanes Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash involving two cars happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday at Sierra Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Exact details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were not available, but the CHP said one of the cars caught fire with two people trapped inside. Both of those individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person in the other car also died.

All but one of the southbound lanes remained shut down Tuesday morning as a result of the collision. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.