Fontana megachurch mourning beloved pastor who died days after testing positive for COVID-19

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Members of a Fontana megachurch are in mourning after a beloved pastor died just days just after testing positive for COVID-19.Bob Bryant, a pastor at Water of Life Community Church, was helping people right up until he wasn't feeling well. He died from COVID-19 complications on Monday after going to the hospital last week."It's very painful. The whole COVID experience is very painful," said Dan Carroll, the church's senior pastor.Carroll hired Bryant 20 years ago when he was a truck driver.He and his wife Lori quickly became influential members of the church."We have a large staff over 150, close to 180 staff," Carroll said. "Bob is one of those giants you can't replace."When Bryant was first diagnosed he initially only had a hard time breathing."He was only in the hospital for a matter of hours and they put him on a respirator. And then a few hours after that, he had a heart attack," Carroll said.Separated by windows and glass at the ICU, Bryant's wife and members of their Fontana church were by his side until the very end."The nurses had put a big heart up in his window, so she could see which window he was in and sit in the parking lot with a team of our people and pray for him every day," Carroll said.The beloved pastor leaves behind his wife and four adult children.The church plans to hold a virtual memorial service for him next Monday.