Anti-vaccine protesters picket outside Foo Fighters concert in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A large group of anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered outside a Foo Fighters concert in Agoura Hills to protest the show's requirement of only allowing vaccinated fans inside the venue.The concert held Tuesday at the Canyon Club was the Foo Fighters' first full-capacity show since the start of the pandemic.The anti-vaccine demonstrators protested the requirement that attendees show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Among those protesting included former child star Ricky Schroder.Schroder was critical of frontman Dave Grohl and referred to the musician on social media as an "ignorant punk" for supporting a vaccination requirement.The Foo Fighters say the band plans to keep the rule for its show at Madison Square Garden this weekend.