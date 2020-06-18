LA Regional Food Bank feeds thousands at Hollywood Bowl event

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Hollywood Bowl was back open Wednesday morning helping to feed thousands of families in need in the Southland.
Hundreds of vehicles made their way through the food distribution in Hollywood with about 100 volunteers on hand helping out. There were an estimated 3,000 vehicles expected.
The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is providing meals to individuals and families in need. Families could receive up to 60 meals, including fresh produce, meat and dairy.
The distribution is for anyone whose work hours have been affected by the coronavirus crisis, and others in the community who are food insecure.
Although there are some businesses are reopening, there are still many people who are not back to work and many are still struggling.
"We saw the demand increase by 80% right out the door. And now, three months into this, we're still up by 70% food distribution," said Michael Flood, the CEO of Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
"So before the COVID situation hit, we were reaching about 300,000 people every month and now we're up to half-a-million people every month getting food assistance through these drive-through distributions and through our partner agencies."
For more information on upcoming food distributions, visit: lafoodbank.org
