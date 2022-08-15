Disturbing video shows man destroying food vendor's table in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows a man destroying a food vendor's table in Woodland Hills over the weekend.

The footage was taken by a driver on Sunday, and it shows the man forcefully dismantling the vendor's set-up on the corner of Dumetz and Canoga Avenue. He then grabbed some sort of ax or hammer and continued to destroy the display.

The video also shows the vendor keeping his distance while apparently trying to capture the violence on his phone.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they are aware of the incident, but no one has been arrested. Additional details were not immediately available.