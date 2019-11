Thanksgiving 2019: Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals

Canned cranberry sauce (29%)

Green bean casserole (24%)

Sweet potatoes / sweet potato casserole (22%)

Pumpkin pie (21%)

Turkey (19%)

A new survey reveals the least popular items on the Thanksgiving dinner table and the winner is: cranberry sauce.Instacart conducted an online survey with The Harris Poll , asking more than 2,000 Americans how they feel about Thanksgiving.Twenty-nine percent of people say they don't like cranberry sauce but eat it anyway.Green bean casserole comes in second.Twenty-two percent of those asked eat sweet potatoes even though they don't like it and 21% of folks don't even like pumpkin pie.The biggest dislike was definitely cranberry sauce, nearly half of those surveyed said it was "disgusting."And when the big meal is all said and done... leftovers are the go-to right? Not so fast.According to the study, 23% of Americans are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers. Millennials are anti-leftovers! 32% of Millennials say they are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers