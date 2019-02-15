Australian woman grows cabbage the size of a person

JACKEYS MARSH, Australia (KABC) -- That's one big head of cabbage. And it will make a whole lot of cole slaw for some hungry Australians.A Tasmanian woman is proudly showing off her cabbage that she grew to be almost as big as a person.And it wasn't easy.Rosemary Norwood and her husband, Sean Cadman spent nine months keeping out wallabies, possums, slugs and other natural pests with some help from wire fencing and a net.They say they got some help from a plenty of rain in the spring and hot weather in early summer.It's almost a shame to cut it up, but the couple got two weeks' worth of cole slaw and salad from the savoy cabbage.