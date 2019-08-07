bacon

'BACON-TERNSHIP': Make $1,000 for one day of eating bacon

English philosopher Sir Francis Bacon is credited with this fitting quote: "Hope is a good breakfast, but it is a bad supper."

Whatever the case, the breakfast staple that is similarly named to the "father of empiricism" is the centerpiece of a fast food restaurant's "Bacon Internship."

Yes, there is a position for that.

Farmer Boys, a restaurant chain based on the West Coast, announced it is awarding one person an internship consisting of just one eight-hour work day tasting bacon. The pay is $1,000.

The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram, which is where interested candidates must apply.

In order to be considered, "bacon-tern" hopefuls must post a photo or video on their personal Instagram account and explain why they would be the best Bacon Intern for Farmer Boys.

Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption. Postings must be made by Aug. 20.

The intern must be 18 years old or older. A "bacon-tern" will be announced on Aug. 27.

You can find out more about the job opportunity here.



The video above is from a previous story.
