LOS ANGELES (KABC) --California has now been added to the list of states at risk for salmonella infection from contaminated precut melon.
Stores in 23 states have been pulling cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe from shelves, as federal health officials work to find the source of the contamination.
So far, at least 60 people have gotten sick in five states; 31 people were hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The FDA has posted a full list of retailers where it believes contaminated melon was sold, including Walmart, Walgreens, Costco and Whole Foods.
If you have some in your home, you are urged to throw it away.