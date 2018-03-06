FOOD & DRINK

CaliBurger has robot flipping burgers at Pasadena restaurant

Next time you visit the CaliBurger in Pasadena, your order might be prepared by a robot named "Flippy." (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Next time you visit the CaliBurger in Pasadena, your order might be prepared by a robot named "Flippy."

The restaurant is now being manned by the robot at lunchtime. It flips the meat after a human colleague fills the grill with raw patties.

Flippy can recognize and monitor the food on the grill using thermal imaging and has the ability to churn out as many as 300 burgers per hour.

The robot also automatically switches spatulas and cleans the grill.

Miso Robotics developed Flippy, with the base model starting at a price of $60,000.
