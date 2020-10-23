chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A sauces to be sold in stores including Walmart, Kroger for good cause

You'll soon be able to get your favorite Chick-fil-A sauces from your local grocery store.

The restaurant chain announced Thursday its signature condiments will hit some retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Winn-Dixie and Publix starting mid-November.

The company is set to sell the bottles of its Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide!

Retail sales of the 16-ounce bottled sauces start around $3.49.



The chain says 100 percent of the royalties will be donated to a scholarship fund for Chick-fil-A employees.

"Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce were offered as part of a pilot program in select Florida retailers earlier this year, and we're excited to expand availability of our two most beloved sauces across the country," said L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A, in a press release.

In addition to offering the bottled sauces at select retailers, 8-ounce bottles of signature Chick-fil-A sauces are available for purchase at participating restaurants.

The company says bottled sauce gift sets are also available at select restaurants, while supplies last.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpublixfoodchick fil au.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICK-FIL-A
Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot
1 Chick-fil-A offering free chicken for your extra change
Chick-fil-A selling take-home meal kits
Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms for coronavirus concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Who won the presidential debate: Trump or Biden?
Family speaks out on Woodland Hills hiker's rescue from Zion
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
Can Americans prepay their taxes?
SoCal father of 3 left with broken skull after attack
$35K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in NoHo
Show More
LA County schools to reopen at 25% capacity
Pomona bans hourly rentals at hotels, motels
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Monrovia teen earns ticket to World Series by painting Dodger logos on lawns
Dornan, Mackie star in sci-fi thriller 'Synchronic'
More TOP STORIES News