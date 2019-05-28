Food & Drink

Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of burritos during NBA Finals

You can score free burritos during the NBA Finals thanks to Chipotle.

The fast-food chain is giving away up to $1 million worth of food during the Toronto Raptors and defending champion Golden State Warriors series.

Every time a principal play-by-play announcer, color commentator, or network sideline reporter mentions the word "free" during the official coverage of the best of seven series, Chipotle will be live tweeting a unique code good for the chance to win a free burrito or regularly priced entrée, according to a press release.

The promotion is limited to the first 20 on-air mentions of "free" per game.

During the first half of each game, 500 burritos will be given away. In the second half, it goes up to 1,000 burritos.

Customers then have to be one of the first 500 or 1,000 people to text the correct code to the number 888222.

Game 1 coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on ABC7.
