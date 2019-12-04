Food & Drink

Cosmic Crisp apples that will stay crispy for as long as a year will soon hit stores

By ABC7.com staff
Sick of mealy apples?

Cosmic Crisp apples hit stores in Washington and according to farmers, these apples will last as long as a year in the refrigerator.

They're made from a mix of Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples. Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in Washington state, which grows the majority of the United States' apples. It's expected to be a game changer.
EMBED More News Videos

Cosmic Crisp, a new variety of apple hitting stores in December, is the first apple ever bred in Washington state, which grows the majority of the United States' apples. It's described as "ultra-crisp" and "very juicy."


The cost is about double a regular apple.

The apple variety was developed by Washington State University. Washington growers, who paid for the research, will have the exclusive right to sell it for the first 10 years.

The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars.

For now, the new apples are only available in Washington but will be sold nationwide within the next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwashingtonfoodapple
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after 'potential threat' against Costa Mesa school
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of testicular cancer
Nury Martinez is elected first Latina president of LA City Council
How the gunfights in north Mexico that left 23 dead unfolded
LAPD tests device to snare people from distance
$5M reward offered for San Diego man on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List
Show More
Oreo announces churro-flavored creme as new cookie flavor
Single hypertension, high cholesterol polypill keeps patients on track, research shows
Rushing Waters: the largest mural in the San Fernando Valley
SoCal forecast: Another round of rain headed to SoCal
Rep. Duncan Hunter pleads guilty in corruption case
More TOP STORIES News