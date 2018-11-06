FOOD & DRINK

Duncan Hines recall: Popular cake mixes recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Duncan Hines is recalling certain cake mixes because of salmonella concern.

ConAgra Foods is voluntarily recalling Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow cake mixes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the DNA fingerprint found in the cake mix sample matched one that is linked to five cases of salmonella illnesses.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the FDA is inspecting the facility where the cake mixes were produced.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA is also reminding consumers not to eat raw cake batter.

