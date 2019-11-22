HOT CHEETOS TORTILLAS: A grandma is cooking up this unique handmade tortilla in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For many, Flamin' Hot Cheetos is a nostalgic snack. If you mix it up with grandma's cooking, that's adding another layer of flavor.One grandmother, Higinia Conde from Mexico, is cooking up handmade Flamin' Hot Cheetos tortillas at her family's restaurant, Mr. Ardillas Mexican Restaurant, in East Los Angeles.The establishment is under new ownership by the Conde Family, who added this new item to their menu to help them stand out amongst all of the taco places swarming them along Whittier Blvd.As for Grandma Conde, she tried this unique taco for the first time during her interview and gives us her critique.The family is adding more Flamin' items to their menu, like Hot Cheetos nachos, and is looking to possibly add a Flamin' tamale for the holiday season.@mrardillarestaurant