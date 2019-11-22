Food & Drink

HOT CHEETOS TORTILLAS: A grandma is cooking up this unique handmade tortilla in East LA

By
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For many, Flamin' Hot Cheetos is a nostalgic snack. If you mix it up with grandma's cooking, that's adding another layer of flavor.

One grandmother, Higinia Conde from Mexico, is cooking up handmade Flamin' Hot Cheetos tortillas at her family's restaurant, Mr. Ardillas Mexican Restaurant, in East Los Angeles.

The establishment is under new ownership by the Conde Family, who added this new item to their menu to help them stand out amongst all of the taco places swarming them along Whittier Blvd.

As for Grandma Conde, she tried this unique taco for the first time during her interview and gives us her critique.

The family is adding more Flamin' items to their menu, like Hot Cheetos nachos, and is looking to possibly add a Flamin' tamale for the holiday season.

MR. ARDILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
5862 WHITTIER BOULEVARD
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA 90022
HOURS: 10 A.M. TO 10 P.M., CLOSED MONDAYS

INSTAGRAM: @mrardillarestaurant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkeast los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistlos angelesin the communitytacos
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing LAX
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
$13.2M judgment for family in Anaheim PD fatal chokehold case
OC's South Coast Plaza to light up Christmas tree
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
More than 2 dozen arrested during search warrant sweep in 3 SoCal counties
Show More
2 drivers sought as witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in Monterey Park
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Home sales report: 73% of costliest US zip codes are in California
Anaheim police arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
Cannabis store backed by Jay-Z opens in Bellflower
More TOP STORIES News