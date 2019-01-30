Everytable teams up with CSULA to offer healthy, affordable meals

The opening of Everytable at Cal State Los Angeles is exactly what full-time student and working mom Theora Brown needs to feed her family healthy, convenient foods on a budget.She lives in a part of South L.A., where junk food costs less and fresh produce is not readily available."There's no grocery store within walking distance of my house. There's no healthy options within walking distance of my house," said Brown. "It's bringing healthy foods to communities that otherwise would not have the option."For the first time, Everytable CEO Sam Polk is partnering up with a university to provide inexpensive, quality fare to an under-served student population."We figured out a way to make the best food possible available at those prices, and I honestly think it's going to change the world," said Polk.Everytable is also offering a way for people to pay-it-forward. The program allows customers to buy a meal for those who can't afford it.The rent proceeds from this store are going into a community impact fund to help fight food injustice in local communities."There will be various projects that will be developed on campus and in the community to fight food insecurity and food injustice," said Jose Gomez, the COO of CSULA.Right now, Everytable has six locations. At restaurants in affluent locations, customers pay slightly more for the same menu. But it's a business model people seem to embrace.The company is looking to partner with other Universities now, too.