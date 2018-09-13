HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Get your taste buds ready. Chef Roy Choi of Kogi Korean BBQ fame is launching a pop-up restaurant in Hollywood, and the star of the menu will be Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
The three-day spicy extravaganza is called the Flamin' Hot Spot. The temporary eatery will only be up from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at 1835 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
I have a fun side& a serious side.This is my fun side.I turned Kogi&Chego n2 a Cheetos Flamin’ Hot collab b/c I've always thought about it&I know you thought about it so here it is.— Roy Choi (@RidingShotgunLA) September 13, 2018
It seemed fans of the Flamin' snack food wasted no time claiming their spots, because all of the reservations appear to be booked. A note on the Flamin' Hot Spot's website stated that all spots were full and directed people to a waitlist.
The Flamin' Hot Spot's menu includes Flamin' Hot Elotes, described as a classic street corn buttered and covered in White Cheddar and Flamin' Hot Puffs and topped with even more Cheetos, and Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings, described as wings drenched in a delicious chili sauce and covered in Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Cheetos.
Is your mouth watering yet? The menu also includes the XXtra Flamin' Hot Rice Bowl, Hot Cheetos Burrito, Cheetos Sweetos Hot Cakes and Chester Cheetah's Churros.
To learn more about the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spot, visit www.cheetosflaminhotspot.com.
