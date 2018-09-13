FOOD & DRINK

Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood, thanks to Chef Roy Choi

The Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spot pop-up restaurant's website shows menu items using the cult favorite snack food as the star ingredient. (Flamin' Hot Spot)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Get your taste buds ready. Chef Roy Choi of Kogi Korean BBQ fame is launching a pop-up restaurant in Hollywood, and the star of the menu will be Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The three-day spicy extravaganza is called the Flamin' Hot Spot. The temporary eatery will only be up from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at 1835 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

It seemed fans of the Flamin' snack food wasted no time claiming their spots, because all of the reservations appear to be booked. A note on the Flamin' Hot Spot's website stated that all spots were full and directed people to a waitlist.

MORE: Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie coming in hot - report says
EMBED More News Videos

Fox Searchlight has reportedly acquired the rights to produce a film about Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator Richard Montanez.


The Flamin' Hot Spot's menu includes Flamin' Hot Elotes, described as a classic street corn buttered and covered in White Cheddar and Flamin' Hot Puffs and topped with even more Cheetos, and Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings, described as wings drenched in a delicious chili sauce and covered in Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Cheetos.

Is your mouth watering yet? The menu also includes the XXtra Flamin' Hot Rice Bowl, Hot Cheetos Burrito, Cheetos Sweetos Hot Cakes and Chester Cheetah's Churros.

To learn more about the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spot, visit www.cheetosflaminhotspot.com.

MORE: Chef Roy Choi rolls out LocoL food truck
EMBED More News Videos

Chef Roy Choi, the man behind the iconic Kogi food truck, has rolled out a new concept - LocoL.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantcelebrity chefsnackssnack foodpop-upHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie coming in hot: Report
Chef Roy Choi rolls out LocoL food truck
FOOD & DRINK
Mensch Bakery debuts in La Brea with kosher treats and brunch fare
Satisfy your Japanese food cravings with these 4 Los Angeles newcomers
Cheap eats: Costa Mesa's 5 favorite spots to find inexpensive Mexican food
Farmer Boys opens new location in Irvine Business Complex
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Irvine crash
Massachusetts explosions damage 20-25 homes, police chief says
Man connected to La Quinta homicide shoots self after IE chase
Clippers voice Ralph Lawler hanging up mic at end of season
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
LA Co. sheriff announces max jail time if convicted of gun violence
Show More
Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season
Paramount man sentenced to 35 years for trafficking drugs via Amtrak
Woman killed by hit-run driver in NoHo
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
More News