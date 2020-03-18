Food & Drink

Forced to close dining room, LA restaurant packaging food, toilet paper in $150 'emergency taco kits'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local taco spot that is forced to close for in-person dining amid the coronavirus pandemic is getting a little creative about its remaining supplies.

Guerrilla Tacos decided to put extra food to use by making "Emergency Taco Kits."

The kits come with all the taco essentials including five pounds of roasted chicken and five pounds of carne asada.

But they also come with other emergency supplies like four rolls of toilet paper and 30 eggs.

The restaurant has already sold about 75 kits.

The restaurant says it also remains open for takeout orders.

Kits can be ordered on the Guerilla Tacos website for $150.
