CEREAL

General Mills announces new cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms, Chocolate Toast Crunch

EMBED </>More Videos

General Mills unveils 3 new cereal options that bring a twist to classics. 6abc.com report on December 18, 2018.

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Attention breakfast connoisseurs, there are three new choices coming to a cereal aisle near you.

General Mills has unveiled their latest creations that put a spin on some of their classics.



Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros will see a twist on the popular cereal.

General Mills describes the cereal as "bite-size churros, dusted with real cinnamon." They also say you can count on each bite staying crunchy in milk!



General Mills is also bringing back a variation of Cinnamon Toast Crunch that hasn't been seen in years - Chocolate Toast Crunch.


The "fan-favorite" cereal, with real cocoa and cinnamon, was discontinued in 2016, but thanks to consumer demand - including a Change.org petition - the company brought it back.

And 'magically delicious' Lucky Charms is about to get more magical (and maybe delicious) with Fruity Lucky Charms.



"A mix of fruity-flavored cereal with its beloved marshmallows to bring cereal-lovers a magical delight," the company says.



General Mills says these three cereals will be hitting stores by early 2019. Each sells between $3.99 (Mid-Size) and $4.99 (Family Size).

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodcerealbreakfastsupermarket
CEREAL
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
Lucky Charms reveals new unicorn marshmallow
More cereal
FOOD & DRINK
New brewery Brewheim Beer Makers now open in Anaheim's Platinum Triangle | Hoodline
La Fonda LA: World's 1st mariachi dinner theater
Masataco: New vegan Mexican restaurant in Whittier
Velma's Cafe in South Gate: Small bites, big flavor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
High surf advisory remains in effect amid waves up to 15 feet
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing, with 'Good luck' wish from Trump
SWAT responds to hours-long barricade situation in Westminster
Trump Foundation agrees to dissolve itself as part of lawsuit
Migrant mother seen fleeing tear gas with children allowed entry into U.S.
New laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2019
Alfonso Ribeiro sues Fortnite over 'Carlton' dance
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Show More
Water-main fix on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills will take 1 week
LAUSD holds off on removing controversial Koreatown mural
Man falls into canyon near Bridge to Nowhere, authorities say
Man shot, killed while changing tire in NoHo
Emily Blunt steps into big role in 'Mary Poppins Returns'
More News