Food & Drink

General Mills recalls Gold Medal unbleached flour for possible E.coli contamination

General Mills is recalling some of its flour products because of possible E. coli contamination.

The recall is only for five pound bags of Gold Medal, unbleached, all-purpose flour with the use by date of September 6, 2020. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are unaffected by the recall.

E. coli was discovered during sampling of the product, the FDA said. General Mills said there have been no confirmed cases of illness.

Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.



Anyone with the flour is asked to throw it away and if possible, save the product name, UPC and the used by date and contact General Mills for a replacement coupon.

For more information, visit the FDA's website, generalmills.com/flour or call 1-800-230-8103.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallu.s. & worlde. coli
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carson moves to ban gun sales, limit gun possession
LA County to launch new voting system for March primary
SB lanes of 605 Fwy. in Long Beach closed after semi-truck crash
IE man under arrest for allegedly fatally stabbing adult daughter
OC lawmaker accused of sexual harassment asked not to seek re-election
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28: Round 1 recap
Santa Monica Promenade deemed safe after suspicious package found
Show More
California lawmakers passed bills on wildfires, health care this year
Oregon man beat cancer twice, then won lottery
California to spend $20M on vaping awareness
Student at IE middle school badly injured during school fight
VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada
More TOP STORIES News