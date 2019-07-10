Food & Drink

Eyewitness This: 'Good Burger' pop-up diner opens in West Hollywood

Need of a dose of '90s nostalgia?

A "Good Burger" pop-up diner opened Wednesday in West Hollywood for fans of the Nickelodeon classic, starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchel.

It's to celebrate the upcoming revival of the series "All That."

You know the phrase: "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?"

The pop-up includes a themed service experience, merchandise and more.

For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwest hollywoodlos angeles countyeyewitness thistelevisionfoodpop upeventsrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for toddler last seen in San Luis Obispo County
Police present case to D.A. after brawl at Disneyland caught on video
Firefighters respond to 'bug bombs' explosion at NoHo apartment building
Soccer player's dog returned after alleged Hollywood Hills break-in
Suspect wounded in Adelanto deputy-involved shooting
VIDEO: CHP officer stuns man in middle of 215 Freeway
L.A. community searching for young mother's killer
Show More
Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day
O.C. standoff suspect accused of pistol-whipping delivery man
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
Authorities investigating possible earthquake-related death in Nevada
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
More TOP STORIES News