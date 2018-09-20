FOOD & DRINK

Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 132,000 pounds of beef being recalled nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products after an E. coli outbreak killed one person and sickened 17.

The products manufactured by Cargill Meat Solutions were made from the chuck portion of the carcass and may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O26.

The items were produced and packed on June 21. They were shipped to stores nationwide.

You can view the list of recalled products here.

According to the USDA, the recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 86R" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Health officials say they were notified about an investigation into E. coli 026 illnesses on Aug. 16 and determined that the raw ground beef was the likely source.

Seventeen illnesses and one death were identified from July 5 to July 25.

If you have any of the affected products, the USDA is urging you not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

E. coli is known to cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Symptoms usually resolve within a week, however some people can develop life-threatening conditions.

Infections can develop as soon as one day after infection and as late as 10 days. Most people begin to fall ill within three to four days.

For more information about the recall, go to the USDA website.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about E. coli

EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbeefproduct recallsrecallillness
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Sumo Dog brings Asian fusion hot dogs to Santa Monica
Malibu Wines & Beer Garden debuts its newest tasting room in West Hills
Santa Ana's 5 best spots to score affordable Chinese eats
New Capital Seafood brings dim sum and more to Beverly Hills
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 LA County deputies shot, 1 suspect killed in East LA
Maryland shooting: 3 killed, lone suspect in critical condition
3.4-magnitude earthquake shakes San Bernardino
LASD deputies rescue father, young son from burning building
GOP says time running out for Ford to talk in Kavanaugh case
DA investigating over 6 alleged victims of OC couple
Police: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Diocese of San Bernardino to release names of priests accused of sexual assault
Show More
SoCal schools move toward stricter cellphone policies
LA Metro may move away from color-coded rail lines
Boyle Heights commercial building fire: 3 firefighters injured
Veteran reunites with family in Azusa after being deported
$100K reward announced in search for OC murder fugitive
More News