Jennie-O is recalling more than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey due to salmonella concerns.The products have markings saying to use or freeze by Nov. 12 or 13.The recall includes plain ground turkey and turkey with taco or Italian seasonings.They have the tag P-579 marked on the lower left corner of the front of the package .The packages were shipped to several states including California.The other states are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.The USDA says the recall was part of an investigation into a November salmonella outbreak that involved 216 patients in 38 states.