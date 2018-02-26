FOOD & DRINK

National Pancake Day raises money for Children's Hospitals

Free pancakes at IHOP for National Pancake Day. (AP Photo/IHOP, Zack Seckler)

Do you like pancakes? IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day by giving away free short stacks!

Dine-in customers can get a free short stack of pancakes at participating restaurants Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

What's the catch? IHOP is simply asking all customers to consider making a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The donation isn't required to get your pancakes, but it is highly encouraged.


The eatery is hoping to raise $3.5 million nationwide for charity.

If IHOP is not your choice for dining, you can check out SoCal's top 7 places for pancakes.

You can read more about the promotion on IHOP's website.
