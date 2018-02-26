Dine-in customers can get a free short stack of pancakes at participating restaurants Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
What's the catch? IHOP is simply asking all customers to consider making a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The donation isn't required to get your pancakes, but it is highly encouraged.
The eatery is hoping to raise $3.5 million nationwide for charity.
You can read more about the promotion on IHOP's website.