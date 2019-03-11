Food & Drink

How to peel a pineapple: Unconventional method goes viral

EMBED <>More Videos

Twitter users were going wild for videos of pineapples being ''peeled.''

There's more than one way to slice a pineapple ... or you could just peel it.

In a trend going viral on social media, people are sharing videos of themselves eating pineapple in an unconventional way. In the videos, slices of pineapple are carefully peeled from the edge and broken off without a knife.


It's unclear who posted the quirky fruit trend first, but many Twitter users were referencing a video they said first appeared on the app Tick Tock.



Even Game of Thrones actress Lena Heady got in on the trend, sharing one of the widely-circulated versions of the video and calling it a "#gamechanger."


Not everyone was able to pull it off, however.


Those who say they were successful insist that the pineapple must be ripe for the trick to work.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediatrendingfruitviral
TOP STORIES
Armed suspect dies after being shot by officer in San Bernardino
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Santa Anita reopens main track to training
Just dandy: wildflowers color Southern California desert
$77 million worth of cocaine in seized in New York
Diamond Bar woman, long lost sister reunite in front of Disneyland
Hip-hop cruise featuring Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Post Malone coming this summer
Show More
Robberies reported at 2 Irvine hotels within minutes of each other
Eyewitness This: Free prom dresses for students in need, 'Captain Marvel' breaks record, last day for Payless gift cards
USC student killed in off-campus robbery
Small chance of showers in some parts of SoCal Monday
No fleas found in City Hall amid rodent problem, report finds
More TOP STORIES News