Krispy Kreme launching doughnut delivery service via mobile app

LOS ANGELES -- Krispy Kreme lovers--this is not a drill!Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced that they are now taking delivery orders on their mobile app, according to their website.Not all stores will offer the option at first. In Southern California, there are more than a dozen sites that will provide the service.Locations in California include: Burbank, Chula Vista, City of Industry, Gardena, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Menifee, Mission Viejo, Ontario, Orange, Oxnard, Palmdale, Rancho Mirage, San Diego, San Dimas, Santa Monica and Victorville.The doughnut giant says it hopes to roll out delivery to all of its stores by the end of 2019.