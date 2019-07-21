Food & Drink

L.A. celebrates National Ice Cream Day

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The third Sunday in July is National Ice Cream Day - and what better way to celebrate the treat than at downtown L.A.'s Ice Cream Alley.

Ice Cream Alley features a series of popup vendors at Smorgasburg LA, open every Sunday through Labor Day.

During that time Smorgasburg brings together food trucks, foodies plus vendors selling their goods. To top it off - cool treats of all kinds.

Heather Reyes of Pasadena went with her family to the event. She was treating herself to a violet rose ice cream with flowers on top. Her son Riley got a waffle cone with vanilla ice cream.

"It's just gonna be a poor parenting day today," she joked.

Riley didn't seem to mind, a big smile on his face as he devoured the frozen treat.

Not a bad way to spend a summer Sunday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angelesfooddessertsice cream
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pomona: 1 fatally shot as partygoers return to park-and-ride
Long Beach woman killed by stray gunfire while inside her home
Couple arrested after newborn strangled at Oxnard hospital
Family of woman killed in Silver Lake Trader Joe's shootout reflects 1 year later
1 person injured in shooting near Glendale laser tag venue
OC man found beaten to death on ground in Anaheim
Attempted murder-suicide leaves elderly woman dead in Whittier
Show More
Hotels become latest battleground over immigration detention
Dashcam footage shows suspect refusing to cooperate before officer-involved shooting
Carpool driver shot in face outside Houston Walgreens store
State now allows students to take 'mental health days'
San Pedro: 3-acre brush fire prompts arson investigation
More TOP STORIES News