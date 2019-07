L.A. celebrates National Ice Cream Day

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The third Sunday in July is National Ice Cream Day - and what better way to celebrate the treat than at downtown L.A.'s Ice Cream Alley. Ice Cream Alley features a series of popup vendors at Smorgasburg LA, open every Sunday through Labor Day.During that time Smorgasburg brings together food trucks, foodies plus vendors selling their goods. To top it off - cool treats of all kinds.Heather Reyes of Pasadena went with her family to the event. She was treating herself to a violet rose ice cream with flowers on top. Her son Riley got a waffle cone with vanilla ice cream."It's just gonna be a poor parenting day today," she joked.Riley didn't seem to mind, a big smile on his face as he devoured the frozen treat.Not a bad way to spend a summer Sunday afternoon.