<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4419932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A lawsuit from Beaumont Costales alleges LaCroix contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide and other artificial ingredients, claims LaCroix's parent company National Beverages has denied. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)