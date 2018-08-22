Long Beach BBQ Festival serves up fun, good eating

Organizers say this year's Long Beach BBQ Festival was the largest yet.Smoke filled the air as pit masters demonstrated their skills.All the barbecue staples were on display: brisket, sausages, pulled pork, chicken and tri-tip. And plenty of sides to go around.For those wanting to learn the art of the 'cue, there were cooking demonstrations.The three-day event was filled with music and dancing.There were plenty of family-friendly activities including a petting zoo. And for those serious about their barbecue there was an All-You-Can-Eat VIP Rib Village for $99.