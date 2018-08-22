FOOD & DRINK

Long Beach BBQ Festival serves up fun, good eating

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Organizers say this year's Long Beach BBQ Festival was the largest yet.



Smoke filled the air as pit masters demonstrated their skills.

All the barbecue staples were on display: brisket, sausages, pulled pork, chicken and tri-tip. And plenty of sides to go around.

For those wanting to learn the art of the 'cue, there were cooking demonstrations.

The three-day event was filled with music and dancing.

There were plenty of family-friendly activities including a petting zoo. And for those serious about their barbecue there was an All-You-Can-Eat VIP Rib Village for $99.
