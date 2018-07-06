Friday is National Fried Chicken Day! Disneyland, as well as other major businesses, is doing some fun things to celebrate.Whether you eat fried chicken with waffles or mashed potatoes and corn, National Fried Chicken Day is a great day to cash in on some deals.At Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, they're hosting an actual fried chicken celebration - and it's all weekend long.You can find the finger-licking goodness at the Plaza Inn at Disneyland Park and Flo's V8 Cafe in Disney's California Adventure Park.Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, known for its famous fried chicken, is offering 10-percent discounts Friday at Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant. The deal is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you don't want to wait in line, that same discount is also available at the Chicken-to-Go quick service counter next door.There are also discounts at KFC. The fast-food chain is offering nine chicken tenders, six chicken pieces and 12 hot wings -- or a bucket full of popcorn nuggets --for $10.At several Popeye's locations, the chain at midnight started offering drumsticks for just 24 cents. The deal ended at 10 a.m.